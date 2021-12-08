Brit dad becomes overnight sensation after tattoo goes viral

Brit dad becomes an overnight sensation after his tattoo goes viral in South America.

26-year-old Lewis Hamill has become an overnight sensation thanks to his tattoo of a sporting legend. Lewis had a Brit and Chilean football star tattooed on his stomach. A friend took to social media to post a picture of the new tattoo. Lewis was soon receiving requests from across the world from both reporters and fans.

South America has been going crazy over his tattoo and people wanted to know more about the tattoo of the Blackburn Rovers and Chile football star.

Lewis commented: “I’ve been on CNN over there, ESPN Chile – it’s gone mad,”

“To me, it was just getting another tattoo, but now there’s some Chilean sports company trying to get Pepsi to give me a year’s supply.

“I’ve had messages from Chileans saying: ‘You are the third most loved British person in Chile’.

“They said first is Ben Brereton and second is Mr Bean, so I’m now being put in the same category as someone like Mr Bean.”

According to Lancs Live, Lewis was tattooed by a friend in late November. The tattoo shows an image of Brereton that was used in a Pepsi commercial.

Lewis explained: “I’ve got tattoos everywhere on my body – and I am a Blackburn fan anyway – but the picture itself just fitted in well,”

“Because he’s got the flat cap on, it’s like an old-fashioned look, and I’ve got the Kray twins on my belly and an old-fashioned film guy on my chest.

“When it’s all finished, it will just look like a normal thing, and if someone doesn’t know who he is, then it will just look normal.”

He went on to add: “My friend posted it saying, “Check out my mate’s new tattoo!” Then someone commented on it, a Chilean man, saying ‘Whoever’s tattoo this is, please can you contact me?’

“He said to me, ‘I’ve got a Brereton fan page with 40,000 followers on it. He’s a superstar in Chile. Can I please have your permission to post it onto my page?’

“Within the space of a couple of hours, my phone was just going mad. I had Chilean reporters contact me on Instagram.”

Reporters from Chile even made it possible for Lewis to meet Brereton in person. Lewis explained: “The first thing the reporters said to him is, ‘This person has a tattoo of you’ and he said, ‘Yeah, it’s a good tattoo.’

“He asked me, ‘What made you get it?’ and I said, ‘It’s just a good picture, innit.’

“Obviously, they then lifted up my top straight away and said, ‘Will you sign it?’”

