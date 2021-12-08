Breaking News: Police WON’T probe No 10 party due to ‘lack of evidence’

Scotland Yard has tonight formally ruled out a criminal investigation into the alleged repeated Covid policy breaches at 10 Downing Street, citing an “absence of evidence”. A spokesperson for the force said a damning video discovered by ITV regarding the No 10 party “does not provide evidence of a breach” of the health regulations, and therefore they would not be commencing an investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said that it is not within its policy to investigate retrospective breaches of coronavirus regulations.

The announcement came after Mr Johnson repeated his claim that no Covid laws had been breached when aides in No10 met over wine and cheese last December. He did, however, add a caveat this time, saying that the rules had not been broken at the No 10 party “as far as I am aware”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In a statement tonight the force said: ‘The Metropolitan Police Service has received a significant amount of correspondence relating to allegations reported in the media that the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations were breached at gatherings at No 10 Downing Street in November and December 2020.

‘All this correspondence has been considered by detectives in detail, as well as footage published by ITV News. The correspondence and footage do not provide evidence of a breach of the Health Protection Regulations but restates allegations made in the media.

‘Based on the absence of evidence and in line with our policy not to investigate retrospective breaches of such Regulations, the Met will not commence an investigation at this time.

‘The Met has had discussions with the Cabinet Office in relation to the investigation by the Cabinet Secretary. If any evidence is found as a result of that investigation, it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.