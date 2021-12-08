Benidorm woman arrested for stealing several bicycles



National Police officers in the Alicante city of Benidorm have arrested a 40-year-old woman of Spanish origin, on suspicion of being the perpetrator of several thefts of bicycles. These bikes had been stolen from the interior of community garages of urbanisations in the city.

Their investigation began in mid-October after they became aware of bicycle thefts taking place in different community garages. After viewing security cameras of the respective garages, investigators were quickly able to certify that whoever stole the bicycles from all of them was clearly a woman.

Through studying the recordings, investigators were able to see how the thief operated. After carrying out a small external surveillance, the now detained woman waited for a neighbour to enter the garage, at which she would sneak in after them.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Once the bike was stolen from inside, she would calmly ride out of the garage on it as if it were her own. The thief would then leave the stolen bicycle next to the exit gate and jump back over to wait outside for another neighbour to enter the urbanization.

Once the gate was opened she went back in to take the bicycle out of the urbanisation. In one surveillance video, a man was seen acting as her lookout, while she stole a bicycle.

Another crime in a costume jewellery shop in the city revealed the identity of the investigated woman. As a police team carried out an intervention they identified this same woman as the alleged perpetrator.

With this knowledge, and after verifying her physical characteristics, officers were able to determine that it was the same woman who appeared in the videos perpetrating the thefts of bicycles. Subsequent investigations were also successful in finding the identity of the man who was seen in the videos doing surveillance work for the detained woman.

After establishing a surveillance operation on the suspect, they managed to arrest the alleged perpetrator. At this moment they managed to recover two of the stolen bicycles, one of which she had hidden behind a building.

One of the two recovered bicycles was discovered to be valued at €900, reported stolen by a 77-year-old woman, from inside her garage. The other bicycle belonged to a child and was valued at €170. The detainee has already been made available to the Benidorm Guard Instruction Court, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.