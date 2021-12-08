Allegra Stratton QUITS over Christmas party video

Allegra Stratton has QUIT her role as Boris Johnson’s advisor following leaked footage of her joking about Downing Street’s Christmas Party.

Allegra Stratton has quit her role as Boris Johnson’s advisor following leaked footage of her joking about Downing Street’s Christmas Party last year during the UK lockdown.

Stratton announced she was stepping down this afternoon, December 8, and offered her “profound apologies” for her remarks, which were published by ITV News yesterday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Johnson announced an investigation into the incident around the video footage and party accusations, which allegedly took place on December 18 2020 when the rest of the country was following lockdown rules.

Stratton said in a tearful resignation statement just now: “My remarks seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey.”

“That was never my intention. I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days and I offer my profound apologies to all of you at home for them.”

The former journalist added: “Working in government is an immense privilege.”

“I tried to do right by you all, to behave with civility and decency and up to the high standards you expect of Number 10.”

2To all of you who lost loved ones, who endured intolerable loneliness and who struggled with your businesses I am truly sorry, and this afternoon I am offering my resignation to the Prime Minister,” she told reporters.