Train crashes into car at level crossing in Essex.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it thought the car “ended up on the level crossing after skidding on some ice”. Six fire crews responded to the call and the road is expected to be close for some time after the crash, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Incident Commander Dave Bond said: “We believe the car ended up on the level crossing after skidding on some ice. The driver was then unable to move her vehicle before the next train came through the crossing.

“Thankfully the driver escaped from her car before the train arrived, and although the train struck the car, there are no injuries to the vehicle driver, the train driver or any passengers.

“We’re now working in partnership with other agencies and waiting for instructions from the Railway Incident Officer on our next steps to clear the scene and make sure it’s safe.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time before the train can be moved so please avoid the area.”

A tweet from Essex Fire Service confirmed that incident: “A train struck a car at a level crossing in Frating Abbey Farm Road this morning.

“Thankfully there are no casualties but the road will be closed while we work with partner agencies to clear the scene.

“Please avoid the area.”

