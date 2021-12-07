Swiss Army: Switzerland deploys military personnel to help with coronavirus pandemic.

Up to 2,500 military personnel will help regional authorities with COVID efforts.

SWITZERLAND – The government deploys the Swiss Army to help regional authorities cope with the coronavirus pandemic – with military personnel being sent to hospitals, vaccination centres and to help transport Covid-19 patients.

Up to 2,500 military personnel are now available for regional authorities (Cantons) after an announcement from the Swiss government on Tuesday, December 7. Cantons can now request support if their own funds are insufficient, however, they must be able to prove that there is no room for patients in other health facilities.

The government, which deployed the military twice last year to help out with COVID efforts, said it would ask parliament to approve the measure, which will run until March 31.

Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein have reported more than 1 million confirmed cases of Covid and nearly 11,300 deaths since the pandemic began, according to The Guardian.

According to COVID data from Switzerland’s ministry of health, nearly 79 per cent of hospital intensive care units are now occupied, of which COVID patients account for just over 30 per cent.

Specifically, the armed forces are to provide support in the following areas:

Personnel support in general care hospital facilities.

Support for vaccinations.

Support of transports of infectious patients with suitable transport vehicles and drivers.

Support of intensive care units of hospital facilities by means of personnel reinforcement for the transfer of intensive care patients as well as material support.

