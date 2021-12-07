How to Buy Bitcoins and Store them Safely

Introduction

In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to buy bitcoins from a credit card or Paypal account from the comfort of your own home! No need to physically drive around to different ATMs trying to find one that has low withdrawal fees is near you and has an available balance in stock. If you’ve ever tried buying bitcoins with Paypal or a Credit Card before, most likely you will have found that either option isn’t available at all (Paypal banned users who bought virtual currency-related products ) or it takes weeks to get your coins. Worse still, Paypal takes an enormous fee when you buy bitcoins with them (plus they hold that fee until the transaction confirms).

Buying Bitcoins With A Credit Or Debit Card

Before I go into the options for buying Bitcoin with your PayPal account, let’s just quickly explain how to buy Bitcoin with a credit card or debit card. I won’t go too in-depth in this section but here is what you need to know: You can buy BTC using these methods.

The quickest way to do this is by using an online service. All you need to do here is enter your credit card information into their platform and then use it to exchange USD for BTC which can then be sent directly to your wallet without any further steps required because they don’t charge any additional fees.

How To Buy Bitcoins With PayPal

If you aren't living in the US then this will probably not work for you because of all the fraud PayPal has been involved with over the years. If that's the case, I'd suggest looking at one of these services instead: Finally, if you are looking for a way to buy bitcoins with Paypal then look at an exchange built inside the virtual world of Second Life. It's only available to people living in certain countries but for those who can use it, it works like a charm. Firstly you'll need to open an account with the exchange and then enter your details and the number of bitcoin you want to buy. They will give you a code or address on which you send equivalent money through paypal and they send bitcoin in your wallet.

How To Buy Bitcoins With Cash

You can of course buy Bitcoin with cash, but it’s not as easy as using our previous methods. There are only a few exchanges that will allow users to deposit fiat currency (cash) and then purchase bitcoin directly, so you’ll need to do some research before choosing an exchange.

If your local area has a lot of ATMs for cash withdrawal, then find one that allows withdrawals of at least $100 USD so you don’t pay too much in fees. Once again if the ATM charges high fees for withdrawals or doesn’t have an available balance in stock, don’t use it! Use this list to see fees charged for every Bitcoin ATM option out there.

How To Cash Out Your Bitcoins

Now that you’ve bought some bitcoins, you’re probably wondering how to cash out your hard-earned money in return for actual dollars. The best way to do this is simply by selling your bitcoin on whichever exchange or platform you originally used to buy your BTC in the first place. However, if you’d like to know about other options then I’ve covered them all in my article here.

Double Check Everything!

One of the most important things to remember when using these exchanges is to simply double-check everything before sending any money over. This means finding the right link, making sure that they are a legitimate company, and not just someone trying to scam others out of their hard-earned money. It also means verifying your identity to make sure that the exchange isn’t going to run away with your money before you are able to purchase any bitcoins.

How To Store Your Bitcoins

Now that you have your bitcoins in hand, it’s time to learn how to store them for later use. There are several different options out there when it comes to storing any form of digital currency including online wallets, offline wallets, and even “brain wallet” style software which allows you to encrypt your bitcoin inside of a password or passphrase.

How To Securely Store Your Bitcoins

You may not think much about it after obtaining the bitcoins themselves, but there are many different ways hackers can get access to your coins without permission. So in this article, I’m going to be covering seven different security measures that can help keep your investment safe from computer criminals.