Flames engulf popular breakfast bar in Cristo de la Epidemia, Malaga.

A FIRE has broken out at a popular breakfast bar in Cristo de la Epidemia, Malaga at around 7.55 am this morning (December 7) as flames engulf the building.

The 112 Emergency Service were alerted to a fire at the El Tornado bar on the busy street of Cristo de la Epidemia in Malaga which workers and customers were allegedly trying desperately to stop using fire extinguishers in a bid to smother the flames.

The fire was believed to have originated from a deep fat fryer, according to 112 firefighters, which resulted in the entire kitchen of the breakfast bar being consumed by the flames.

According to a 112 spokeswoman, it is not yet known whether any other people in the building have been affected by the fire although smoke could be seen billowing out from the restaurant and up the entire front side of the building.

El Tornado is one of the most frequented places in the Victoria neighbourhood, according to locals, who go there for their early morning breakfasts.

Early reports suggest that no one was injured, although the bar was already open to the public when the fire broke out, the extent of the damage caused in the establishment, however, is still unknown.

Local and National Police joined Malaga Firefighters in their efforts this morning.

