Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton cleared of assaulting ex-Barnsley manager Daniel Standel.

JOEY BARTON, the current Bristol Rovers manager, has been cleared of assaulting ex-Barnsley manager Daniel Standel following an end of match bust-up that left Standel bloodied and with a broken tooth.

Barton, who played for Manchester City, Newcastle and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League, denied shoving then-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel after a match against Fleetwood — at the time coached by Barton — on April 13, 2019.

The jury took under two hours to find Barton not guilty of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a week-long trial. After leaving the court, Barton said: “I think the verdict speaks for itself.”

According to the Evening Standard, Stendel claimed that he was walking in the tunnel in the corner of Barnsley’s stadium when he was knocked over by a push from behind, causing him to hit his face on a metal post.

Barton is no stranger to assault allegations. In July 2021, Barton was charged with attacking and injuring a woman at an address in Kew, London in June 2021.

The 39-year-old also stubbed out a lit cigar in youth player Jamie Tandy’s eye whilst he played for Manchester City after he had caught Tandy attempting to set fire to his shirt.

Barton subsequently apologised for his actions in the December 2004 incident and was fined six weeks’ wages (70,631 euros).

