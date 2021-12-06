Tragedy as paraglider falls in Tenerife.

A paragliding trip ended in tragedy on Sunday, November 5. The paraglider fell in the Tenerife municipality of Guía de Isora. According to the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES) 112, the paraglider had been flying in the area of Vera de Erques in Tejina de Guía.

The emergency services were alerted to the accident at around 3:30pm in the afternoon. The caller said that a paraglider had fallen and that the person was seriously injured.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident. However, when medics arrived on the scene they were only able to confirm the person’s death. According to the medics, the paraglider died: “as they had injuries incompatible with life.”

The judicial authorities instructed Firefighters to recover the body of the deceased person.

Local Police and Guardia Civil officers were also at the scene of the accident. Officers from the Guardia Civil took charge of the body until the judicial authorities arrived.

No further details surrounding the accident or its cause are known at this time.

