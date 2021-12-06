Search continues for fishing boat missing off Huelva coast



A search is continuing today, Monday, December 6, for an octopus fishing boat and its crew that has been missing since last Friday 3. Maritime Rescue rescue services are searching off the coast of Isla Cristina, in the province of Huelva.

As reported to EFE, the SAR Malestero rescue ship operated throughout the night, accompanied by a Helimer 202 helicopter. These emergency services have been in action during the whole weekend Saturday. An emergency signal is being transmitted by VHF to all other vessels sailing through the Gulf of Cadiz, in the hope of one of them spotting the missing boat.

This rescue operation was initiated at around 1pm on Saturday 4, after the Guardia Civil received a call informing them of the possible disappearance. They in turn contacted the Maritime Rescue rescue services.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One of the fishing boat crew’s wives had called to report that her husband had not returned after they set sail at around midday last Friday. It is believed there are two crew members on board the vessel, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.