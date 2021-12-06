Santas on bikes

SANTA FUND-RAISERS: A group of the bikers en route for Benidorm Photo credit: Pauline Webb

THE El Verger animal charity SCAN received a €510 donation not from one Father Christmas, but around 20 of them.

The red-dressed, white-bearded gentlemen accompanied by elves who set out last Sunday from Mustang Sally were all on motorcycles, reader Pauline Webb explained to the Euro Weekly News.

“We are a group of bikers, and our name is the Shadow Riders,” Pauline told us.

“We were joined on the run by members of the Los Amigos de Motos España association and the Puig Campana Scooter Club.”

After leaving Benissa, they rode in convey through Moraira, Altea, Albir, before reaching the Levante beach promenade in Benidorm and lunching at Camping Villamar.

“The Santas and elves stopped with their buckets at various places on the way, collecting money for SCAN, reaching a grand total of €510 by the time they arrived,” Pauline said.


SCAN is a registered charity that rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes abandoned cats and dogs, many of whom have been abused, are sick or starving

There is a “no kill” policy for healthy animals and the El Verger charity promises that every cat and dog entering the shelter will be safe now that they are now SCAN animals.

For more information about SCAN, visit their www.scancostablanca.com website.


