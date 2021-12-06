Protests across Europe against latest coronavirus measures



Protests against the latest coronavirus measures being implemented by governments have taken place in various parts of Europe this weekend. Countries included Spain, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium

Many European countries have tightened restrictions in the last week, in an alleged attempt to combat the increase in coronavirus cases. Spain did not escape these demonstrations, where hundreds of its citizens took to the streets of Barcelona. They were protesting ​against the implementation of the ‘Covid passport’, shouting slogans such as “it is not a pandemic, it is a dictatorship”.

Last week, Ursula Von Der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, went so far as to ask for a debate on the mandatory requirement of vaccines in the European Union.

In Brussels, an estimated 8,000 people filled the capital’s streets on Sunday, December 5, in protest against the possible obligation of the vaccine. The country currently faces record rates of incidence, with 2,127 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days.

Marchers in Belgium said they consider the Covid digital certificate, now mandatory to access bars, restaurants, and some leisure events, “contrary to fundamental human rights, and discriminatory”, and maintain a belief that “the virus is not under control, but the population is”.

Vienna in Austria was also the scene of protests on Saturday 4, with more than 40,000 protesters taking part, for the third consecutive weekend. Two weeks ago, the Austrian government announced the total confinement of all its unvaccinated citizens, and the obligation that the entire population be vaccinated as of February 1.

Failure to do so will result in fines of up to €7,200. The government justified these measures due to the fourth wave of the virus. Vaccination rates in the country are under 70 per cent.

Citizens of Utrech, in the Netherlands, organised a peaceful protest on Saturday 4, against the measures approved by its Executive. Here, they have the closure of bars, restaurants, and supermarkets at 8pm. Non-essential shops must close at 6pm.

Only vaccinated Dutch people are allowed access to events and festivals, and a health pass is required to access shops and services. Companies can also request it to go to jobs.

An unauthorised protest took place in Berlin, Germany this Saturday 4. This left five photojournalists slightly injured in scuffles. Various groups of detractors of the anti-Covid measures had called a demonstration at the federal level under the slogan “No to compulsory vaccination”.

Although in reality, it is not at the moment, but the German government has a plan in place to make it mandatory in February. Right now, the unvaccinated can only access supermarkets, chemists, and bookstores.

They cannot access cinemas, theatres, or restaurants, or meet with more than two people from another bubble group. In recent days, Germany has reported more than 70,000 infections in a single day, as reported by cadenaser.es.

A huge protest in Barcelona last night against vaxx passports.

