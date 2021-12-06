Latest Covid figures in Andalucia



In the daily report from Andalucia’s Ministry of Health and Families, today, Monday, December 6, there have been a total of 1,638 coronavirus infections registered in the community during the last 48 hours.

This is the fourth consecutive day that numbers have exceeded 1,200 infections, and is also the highest figure since August 27, when it stood at a total of 1,698. There have been three new deaths, the same as last Saturday 4, and two more than last Monday, November 29.

The data shows that the incidence rate for the last 14 days stands at 135.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is an increase of 10.6 points in the last 48 hours. One week ago, last Monday, November 29, the incidence rate was 99.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Today’s figure of 1,638 cases in the last 48 hours is up from Saturday’s recorded number of 1,232. Last Friday showed 1,233, 1,226 on Thursday, 868 on Wednesday, 915 on Tuesday, and 883 last Monday.

Malaga is the province with the most infections in the community, with 442, followed by Sevilla with 410. Cadiz has 288, Huelva with 150, Jaen on 131, Almeria with 100, Granada with 59, and Cordoba with 58.

The three registered deceased were two in Cordoba, and one in Jaen, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.