Image: Pixabay

Jail for man who tried to kill lottery-winning partner. The lottery winner was left lying in a pool of her own blood after being stabbed multiple times.

Emma Brown had won 5.5 million on the lottery. Her partner became jealous and controlling after the win. The court heard how he was unable to cope and even fitted a tracking device in Emma’s car.

Stephen Gibbs, 45, attacked Emma on January 30 at their home in the Vale of Glamorgan. The court heard how Gibbs became enraged after Emma said she did not want to be in a relationship with him anymore.

He attacked Emma and her neighbours found her lying in a pool of blood. Gibbs had stabbed her in her stomach, arms and face. The incident was caught on CCTV footage which was shown to the court.

Despite needing surgery Emma has made a full recovery since the horrific attack. After her lotto win, she spent time donating money to good causes.

On the day of Gibbs’ trial, he changed his plea to guilty. He has a history of violence including stabbing his ex and her young son in 2005.


Gibbs has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. In addition to this, he was given five years on an extended licence.

