Food alert in Spain. An undisclosed ingredient has been identified in a spice mix used for kebabs.

A new food alert has been issued by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition. They have warned that a dangerous ingredient for allergy sufferers has been found in a spice mix. The “chicken shawarma” spice mix has been discovered to contain undeclared mustard.

Aesan were notified of the issue by the health authorities of the Community of Madrid through the Coordinated Rapid Information Exchange System (Sciri).

The “chicken shawarma” spice mix is often used to prepare Turkish food including durums. Mustard allergies can be serious. The product poses no risk to anyone who does not have a mustard allergy.

The affected product is: Shawarma Pollo Halal Madrid in 100 gram packs. The affected batch is batch number 4. The product has a best before date of 12/2024.

Aesan has said that the product has been distributed in Valencia, Andalucia and Castilla La Mancha. The product has also been distributed to Portugal and France.

The food agency commented: “This information has been passed on to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI) and to the services of the European Commission through the European Food Alert Network (RASFF).”

It went on to add: “The aim is to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels.”

