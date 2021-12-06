Extreme caution: More than 100 roads hit by snowstorm in Spain

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Extreme caution: More than 100 roads hit by snowstorm in Spain
Image: Pixabay

Extreme caution: More than 100 roads hit by a snowstorm in Spain. Black and red level alerts have been issued for hundreds of kilometres of roads.

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has called on drivers to exercise extreme caution particularly on mountain roads hit by the storm. A grand total of 108 roads have been affected after a snowstorm hit in the north of the Peninsula. Many of the roads are on a red level alert. Traffic attempting to pass through these roads will face difficulties. Other roads are said to be impassable at the moment.

The majority of the roads are secondary roads but the N-1 in Briviesca and Rubena in Burgos, Asturias’ N-630 in Pajares and the AP1 in Pancorbo have also been hit by snow.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Nearly half of the roads affected by snow are in Aragon. The areas of Huesca and Teruel have been hit particularly hard hit.

Reportedly more than 170 kilometres of roads are considered to be impassable and have been given a black level alert. Nearly 800 kilometres have a red alert which is considered as very difficult to drive on.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here