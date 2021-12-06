Chinese explore mysterious object on the moon

China’s Yutu 2 has been sent to explore a mysterious object on the moon, which the rover spotted while travelling across the Von Kármán crater on the far side of the lunar surface. Scientists who spotted the shape were keen to send the rover to have a closer look at what appeared to be a cube shape some 80 metres from the module. Dubbed as the “mystery house” by the China National Space Administration (CNSA), the module will spend the next two or three lunar days taking a closer look.

The current thinking is that the mystery shape is a large rock that has been excavated by an impact, probably from the surface being hit by a meteorite.

The solar powered Yutu 2 landed on the far side of the moon back in January 2019, the first such vehicle to do so. Since then it has been traversing the surface of the Moon’s 186 kilometres wide Von Kármán crater.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



China has said that it might be able to send astronauts to the moon for the first time by 2030, which has increased the rivalry with US scientists. No doubt this discovery will help to heat up that rivalry.

In the meantime the world to see what Yutu 2 finds when it explores mysterious object on the moon.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.