Calls not to “demonise” health workers after COVID outbreak in Malaga hospital

The trade union CSIF has called for people not to “demonise” health workers after a recent COVID outbreak in a Malaga hospital.

The Spanish trade union CSIF has called for people not to “demonise” health workers after a recent COVID outbreak affected a number of professionals from the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, mostly from the ICU. According to the most recent data, the number of those affected by the outbreak has risen to 68.

The trade union has called for citizens to keep calm and has highlighted that people may become infected anywhere, as there are currently “conferences, fairs, and events, such as the OPE public examinations held just a week ago, in addition to the increased movement of people that can be expected at this time of year”.

The trade union has asked people not to “blame” the health workers for the outbreak, which occurred a few days after the colleagues attended a Christmas dinner together, emphasising that “these individuals have not broken any rules”, and that they had “followed all recommendations”. They also called for people to remember that health workers “have been heroes throughout the pandemic”, and therefore “it is very unfair that they are criminalised and blamed for the outbreak”.

“This is a specific case which should not call into question the professionalism of the health workers,” they added.

The Regional Director of the nursing union Satse, Manuel Quero, even praised all those who attended the Christmas dinner for having done antigen tests before the celebration.

