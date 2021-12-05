UK could face ‘more stringent measures’ after Christmas mixing

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
UK could face 'more stringent measures' after Christmas mixing
Image: Pixabay

The UK could face ‘more stringent measures’ after Christmas mixing. One expert has warned that the New Year could bring with it new restrictions.

Speaking to Sky News, University of Cambridge expert Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter has explained how the timing of the new Omnicom virus is “appalling”. He believes that the Christmas period is “one of the highest risk periods… with a lot of indoor socialising”.

Although the expert said that the government hopes to protect Christmas he believes that: “What happens after Christmas is another matter.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

He went on to add: “The travel restrictions are only going to slow things down a little, they’re not going to stop it.

“In the New Year we’re likely to see a lot of challenges and that could mean more stringent measures.”

At the moment not much is certain about the omicron variant as it is still new. Professor Spiegelhalter commented: “It doesn’t look as if it’s really severe if you get it,”


“I think that’s about all we can say at the moment.”

Professor Spiegelhalter believes that the booster programme in the UK has saved a “very large numbers of lives”.

He added: “It’s a very strange situation we’re in where cases in young people are going up, but cases in old people are coming down,”


“That’s the booster effect – we are being saved by boosters essentially – they are extraordinarily effective.”

The Professor thinks that booster jabs could be here to stay. He stated: “I think we are going to be getting boosters for the foreseeable future,”

“It’s not clear what that is going to mean for our lives. But we’re going to have to get used to it,”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here