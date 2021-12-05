The UK could face ‘more stringent measures’ after Christmas mixing. One expert has warned that the New Year could bring with it new restrictions.

Speaking to Sky News, University of Cambridge expert Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter has explained how the timing of the new Omnicom virus is “appalling”. He believes that the Christmas period is “one of the highest risk periods… with a lot of indoor socialising”.

Although the expert said that the government hopes to protect Christmas he believes that: “What happens after Christmas is another matter.”

He went on to add: “The travel restrictions are only going to slow things down a little, they’re not going to stop it.

“In the New Year we’re likely to see a lot of challenges and that could mean more stringent measures.”

At the moment not much is certain about the omicron variant as it is still new. Professor Spiegelhalter commented: “It doesn’t look as if it’s really severe if you get it,”

“I think that’s about all we can say at the moment.”

Professor Spiegelhalter believes that the booster programme in the UK has saved a “very large numbers of lives”.

He added: “It’s a very strange situation we’re in where cases in young people are going up, but cases in old people are coming down,”

“That’s the booster effect – we are being saved by boosters essentially – they are extraordinarily effective.”

The Professor thinks that booster jabs could be here to stay. He stated: “I think we are going to be getting boosters for the foreseeable future,”

“It’s not clear what that is going to mean for our lives. But we’re going to have to get used to it,”

