Real Madrid travelled to San Sebastian in the Basque Country today, Saturday, December 4, to take on Real Sociedad in the Anoeta Stadium. A superb win saw Los Blancos climb eight points clear at the top of LaLiga.

Diego Simeone’s current champions, Atletico Madrid, surprisingly lost 2-1 at home to Mallorca, dropping them down to fourth place in the table. Barcelona were also beaten 1-0 at the Camp Nou, by Real Betis.

This result means that Carlo Ancelotti‘s men find themselves already ten points clear of Atletico, and an incredible 16 ahead of Xavi’s Catalan side. Sevilla are up to second, eight behind the leaders, with a match in hand, while Real Betis’s win in Catalonia sees them rise to third.

Vinicius Jr was on impressive form again, and the Brazilian winger opened the scoring after 47 minutes. He buried the ball into the bottom corner of the net with Luka Jovic his provider. Jovic had come on during the first half, in place of the injured Karim Benzema. The Serb took the opportunity to score his first goal of the season, heading home a Casemiro corner from close range on 57 minutes.

Real Sociedad put up very little in the way of a fight, lacking any creativity. Diego Rico set up Alexander Isak in the first half but his effort was well blocked by a very solid Eder Militao. Madrid could have had a third towards the end, but Alex Remiro in the home goal used his feet to deny Vinicius a second strike.

