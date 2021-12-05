New lava stream from La Palma volcano destroys more homes



Miguel Angel Morcuende, the technical director of Pevolca, the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands, spoke today, Sunday, December 5, about the new lava flow that arose yesterday, Saturday 4.

He explained that it erupted from a fissure north of the Cogote mountain, and has caused “enough damage to take away a good number of houses” in Los Llanos de Aridane.

This stream was slightly displaced from the previous streams and entered new areas with a wide distribution of homes in the southwest of the emission points. Entering the dividing line between Tazacorte and Los Llanos de Aridane, the stream of molten magma joined stream 9, heading towards the lava delta.

Carmen Lopez, Pevolca’s scientific spokesperson, accompanied Miguel Angel Morcuende to explain the latest news on the volcanic eruption that began 77 days ago in the Cumbre Vieja area, in the municipality of El Paso.

Morcuende pointed out that there are a series of emission points in the vicinity of the fissure. In recent days, more fissures have emerged at lower levels than the previous ones, but at the same time, seismicity is decreasing.

He also referred to the continuing eruptions in relation to the matter of gases that are being expelled into the atmosphere. This is more prominent in the southern area of ​​the emergency zone, where fumes are affecting residents, although Ms Lopez pointed out that while the emission of sulphur dioxide is still high, it is starting to show a downward trend, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Más imágenes de la nueva fisura a las 12.45 hora canaria / More footage of the new fissure at 12.45 pm Canarian time pic.twitter.com/gor6aNglgq — INVOLCAN (@involcan) December 5, 2021

Emisión de cenizas y gas a las 10.30 hora canaria desde las inmediaciones del Mirador Astronómico del Llano del Jable / Emission of ashes and gas at 10.30 am Canarian time from the vicinity of the Llano del Jable Astronomical Viewpoint pic.twitter.com/4QRmDIiH4Y — INVOLCAN (@involcan) December 5, 2021

