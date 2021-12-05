National Police issue new scam warning in Spain. The police have warned of fraudsters using the payment platform Bizum.

On Sunday, December 5. The National Police in Almeria issued a scam warning. The scam uses the Bizum payment platform but starts with second-hand Internet sales. The fraudsters start by looking for innocent people selling used items on the Internet.

According to the Police, the scammers then pretend to be interested in buying an item. They agree on an amount to be paid and then suggest using the Bizum platform for the payments.

Bizum can be used legitimately for both sending and receiving money. The fraudster relies on confusing sellers and getting them to send money by mistake rather than accepting a payment.

The sellers then mistakenly send money to the “fraudulent buyer”. Some victims have reported that they contacted the “fraudster buyer” to say that an error has been made. They are then double duped as the fraudster convinces “the buyer again to accept a second request for money, and in this case producing a double economic loss”.

As part of the scam warning the National Police in Almeria have asked people to: “adopt the necessary measures to prevent this type of fraud, by paying special attention to those financial operations that we carry out with our mobile devices”.

The police went on to add: “if any citizen is a victim of this type of fraud or others, the recommendation is to go immediately to the nearest National Police Station to file the corresponding complaint”.

