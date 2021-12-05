Missing toddler found dead in stormwater drain

Missing toddler found dead in a stormwater drain in Australia.

A 27-year-old father has been charged with manslaughter. Reportedly his children went missing after he fell asleep in Australia’s Townsville. His three-year-old daughter was discovered shortly after she went missing in a stormwater drain.

The two children, a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were reported missing on Saturday night at 6:40pm. A search operation was launched to find the children who had gone missing from a home in Kelso. Shortly after 8:20pm the young toddler’s body was located by the authorities.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The toddler was rushed to Townsville University Hospital

. Tragically, the young girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The young boy was discovered shortly after the children were announced missing. He had been wandering the streets.

According to the Courier Mail, the father had allegedly driven under the influence after his children had escaped the family home while he was asleep.

The man has been charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of a drug and child endangerment. The father is set to face the courts on Monday after having been denied bail.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.