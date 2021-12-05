Game-changer at-home Covid drug could be available by Christmas. The UK is hoping to keep the omicron variant at bay.

Reportedly the first at-home oral treatment for the coronavirus is set to be launched as part of a national pilot program by Sajid Javid. Lagevrio also known as the Molnupiravir anti-viral pill could hopefully be available to vulnerable people at-home before Christmas.

The UK drugs regulator declared the pill safe for use in the UK recently. It is extremely effective at cutting the COVID death rate and the number of hospitalisations. According to The Sunday Telegraph, the game-changer treatment could be rolled out to immunosuppressed and vulnerable patients within hours of them getting a positive result for the coronavirus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Reportedly delivery units will be set up to ensure patients quickly receive the new drug at home.

The government is working hard to stop the pandemic. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care commented: “The UK has proven itself to be a world-leader in identifying and rolling out effective treatments for Covid-19, including through Government-backed national trials.

“The Government’s antivirals taskforce was launched to identify treatments for UK patients who have been exposed to Covid-19 to take at home, stopping the infection spreading and speeding up recovery time.

“There are a number of exciting opportunities in the pipeline and we will provide further details in due course.”

Days ago, Professor Chris Whitty said that the use of the new drug may need to be looked at due to the omicron variant. He commented: “I think we probably need to do a rethink of it just to make sure with the new variant, we’re targeting in the right direction.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.