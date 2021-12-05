Covid outbreak affects 22 health workers in Malaga hospital

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has announced the detection of an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Regional Hospital of Malaga. At the moment, it has affected 22 professionals at the health facility. Most of the workers who have been infected are asymptomatic, and all of them had already been vaccinated against the virus.

This outbreak was reportedly first detected a few days ago, which prompted tests to be conducted among workers at the hospital. As confirmed by health sources, and also from the regional Administration, this number of just over twenty tested positive.

It is not yet known where the infections originated from, although sources consulted by malaghoy.es reportedly spoke of the possibility that the outbreak had occurred during a meal break.

When a case of these characteristics is registered, the protocol establishes that workers must be isolated. They must then wait to receive the results of the tests to which they have been subjected.

Thus, a screening has been initiated at the facility, to detect any possible new infections among their close contacts, and other health workers. This is aimed at detecting asymptomatic positives, especially dangerous if they do not present symptoms of the virus.

