Breaking News: 50 houses evacuated by bomb squad in Derby

Dozens of homes in Derby have been evacuated and the bomb squad called as a police search uncovered a number of “suspicious items” in a house in the area on Sunday 5 December.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in and remains on-site while officers from Derbyshire police deal with the situation, according to a statement given by the force.

A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

The incident on King Alfred Street in Normanton has left many residents unable to return home The street has been evacuated along with Monk Street and Wolfa Street. Residents have been asked to stay away until the roads can be confirmed as safe again.

A 50-metre exclusion zone has been erected according to the Derbyshire Live website. The site published pictures showing police officers, firefighters and members of the Army and bomb squad at the scene.

This is breaking news and will be updated as we have more information.

