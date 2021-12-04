Parents of Michigan school shooter arrested after going on the run

The parents of the 15-year-old Michigan school shooter have been arrested in Detroit after going on the run.

The parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan school shooter who opened fire last Tuesday at his high school in Michigan, United States, were arrested this Friday for involuntary manslaughter. The shooting left four people dead.

The parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were found hiding in a warehouse after the police were tipped off by someone in the area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Teachers at the school had notified authorities of Crumbley’s worrying behaviour days before the shooting took place at the high school in Detroit, Michigan. The parents had attended a meeting with school authorities just hours before. He had been drawing violent pictures and looking for ammunition on the internet.

Oakland Sheriff Michael Bouchard, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, said that the morning of the shooting, a teacher had seen worrying behaviour in Ethan. They took the teenager to an office, had a meeting with the school authorities, called the parents in to discuss the issue with them and finally made the decision to send him back to class.

After the shooting, authorities found two videos on Ethan’s phone in which he talked about shooting and killing students at the school. He also kept a diary, found in his backpack, where he wrote about his desires to shoot.

US Marshals announce reward, release wanted posters for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford HS (Michigan) shooter pic.twitter.com/CbtWwdTHuj — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) December 4, 2021

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.