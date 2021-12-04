Loving mother’s body discovered at a house in Liverpool.

Mohammad Ureza Azizi, 57, has been charged with murder after the body of a “loving” mother was discovered. The body of Malak Adabzadeh was found at a Liverpool house on November 25.

According to Merseyside Police, the emergency services were called shortly before 5 PM on November 25 to The Green after a body was found at a house in Stoneycroft.

Merseyside police took to Twitter and commented: “CHARGED. A man has been charged with the murder of Malak (also known as Katy) Adabzadeh, 47, in #Stoneycroft on Thursday, 25 November.

“The man has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday 4 Dec).”

A post-mortem examination has been carried out by the Home Office. The cause of death has been confirmed as head trauma.

Two other people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. At the moment the two men will remain on bail.

Ms Adabzadeh’s family paid tribute and said: “Katy was a loving mother, lovely sister, wife and daughter.

“She was generous, kind and would always help anyone. Katy will be missed terribly.

“As a family we ask for the community’s support at this time to find out what has happened to our beloved Katy.”

