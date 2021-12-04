Canary Islands becomes eighth community to request Covid passport

Due to the growing incidence rate, the Canary Islands have approved imposing the Covid passport.

The incidence rate has already been placed at 248 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, urging eight communities (Aragon, Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Galicia, Murcia, Navarra, the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands) to approve imposing the Covid passport to access bars and entertainment venues.

The reach that omicron may have both in Spain and around the world is unknown but appears to be sweeping across countries.

Yesterday, The Ministry of Health assured that “evidence increases” that the new variant “escapes the immune response caused by previous variants and by vaccines.”

At the moment, the World Health Organisation is analysing its effectiveness, however, it does guarantee that it will expand throughout the rest of the world just as the delta variant already did.

Only three weeks before Christmas, Omicron has revolutionised the health situation in some countries that made the decision to increase their measures to stop its expansion, closing their borders to the countries that were already known to be most affected by this new variant.