Amber Gibson: Brother, 19, charged with murder and sexual assault

The brother of the 16-year-old girl found dead in a Scottish park, Amber Gibson, has been charged with her murder and sexual assault.

Connor Gibson, 19, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday accused of murder, sexual assault by penetration and an attempt to pervert the course of justice. He has currently made no plea and will be held in custody pending a further court appearance.

Amber Gibson was reported missing on Friday 26 November, from her home in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire. Her body was found the following Sunday morning in a park named Cadzow Glen nearby.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A police watchdog has been brought in to look into the handling of the missing person aspect of the Amber Gibson case by Police Scotland.

A force spokesman said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has instructed the police investigations and review commissioner to investigate the circumstances leading up to the death of a 16-year-old girl in Hamilton.”

This has come in the same week as a £1m payout by Police Scotland to the family of a woman who spent three days trapped in a crashed car next to her partner’s dead body. The first 999 call made about the crash was not picked up properly by the force and it took another member of the public making an alert to have the incident investigated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.