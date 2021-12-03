UK standards of customer service with Jennifer Cunningham Insurances SL

WHEN you are abroad, whether it is because you have a second home in Spain or you have relocated here, you will want to know that if anything happens you can deal with someone in English and with UK levels of customer service, and that is where Jennifer Cunningham Insurances SL can help.

Offering all types of insurance, from pets to homes to cars, Jennifer Cunningham Insurances SL provides specialised policies, all in English, aimed at your exact needs.

Both Liberty Seguros and ASSSA both have special divisions, created exclusively for the expat. To support these policies, Jennifer has two very special, unique additions to her company, a dedicated Claims Administrator and a Renewals Department, which means you will be contacted every year to check your policy at renewal. There is no such thing as an automatic renewal, where you can lose control.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Jennifer initially specialised in health insurance, on the Costa Blanca in 1992, but it was not long before she was asked to expand into general insurance. The company, led by Jennifer Cunningham, has an extensive network of eight offices with an expert team who can tailor make the policy for you to suit all your needs and that of your family.

Jennifer is still a hands-on Managing Director and she keeps herself and her staff aware of changes to Spanish insurance regulations and laws, keeping a steady hand at the helm of the company. Jennifer is well-known and respected throughout by Spanish nationals and especially expats for offering excellent service. Jennifer Cunningham Insurances SL is now spreading further afield to cover all of Spain, including Malaga, Barcelona and Madrid.

Jennifer’s philosophy is that of straightforward and honest advice, which is instilled in all her staff members up and down the coast. Jennifer is passionate about her team providing a professional quality of service to all her clients. It is vital that the advice offered with regard to coverage is taken to ensure you are never under-insured, which offers you better protection should you have to make a claim. To be advised by an assessor that you are under-insured, will be the start of a nightmare.

Jennifer Cunningham Insurances SL offers all types of insurance, including cars, motorcycle, classic car, health, dental, comprehensive home, second home, public liability, commercial, landlord, funeral, travel, life insurance, pets, and marine policies, and Jennifer is very proud to be working with both Liberty Seguros and ASSSA to provide quality policies for her clients.

Jennifer Cunningham Insurances SL is now also offering cashback with Liberty Seguros until 22nd December and offers on ASSSA health insurance.

So if you are concerned about protecting your valuables, home or car and want great customer service in English, contact Jennifer Cunningham Insurances SL on 966 461 690 or for more information, visit www.jennifercunningham.net.

We look forward to hearing from you and becoming one of our valued customers.