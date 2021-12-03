U3A Calpe excursion

THE U3A Calpe is hosting an excursion to Zenia Boulevard, the largest shopping centre in the Province of Alicante on Tuesday, January 11.

The excursion from the U3A Calpe will take guests to the centre which has more than 150 shops, including Alcampo, Decathlon, Primark, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Norauto, Media Markt, Zara with its new look, Lefties, H & M, C & A, Massimo Dutti and many more.

There are also bars, cafes, restaurants and ice-cream parlours.

Tickets are priced €10 and are available at [email protected]

The Calpe U3A was the first U3A established in Spain. It aims to encourage and enable people to help each other to share their knowledge, skills, interests and experience.

A General Meeting is held once a month at a venue in Calpe. Information on activities is shared at this time.

The U3A Calpe also hosts several groups, including a writing group, badminton, yoga, and men´s dining.

To join, attend one of the U3A Calpe´s general meetings.

They are usually on the third Thursday of the month at the Salon Blau at the Casa de Cultura “Jaume Pastor i Fluixá” in Calpe.

The subscription is €10 per year per person. There is also a joining fee of €5.

