Microsoft warns billions to stop using Google Chrome now

Microsoft is warning people using Windows to stop using the Google Chrome browser.

Microsoft is warning people using Windows to stop using the Google Chrome browser and instead switch to Edge.

Launched in 2015, Edge is Microsoft’s own browser. The company hopes to challenge Google Chrome on Windows 10 and 11.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Microsoft has begun sending alerts to users of the dominant browser Google Chrome as they visit it telling them to download Edge instead.

One of the alerts reads: “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft.”

I've had this pop-up a few times now, this seems like Microsoft trying hard to make people use Edge over Google Chrome. Idk about everyone else but I always use Chrome instead of Edge.#Google #Microsoft365 #MicrosoftTeams #Microsofthttps://t.co/5Rxqvf7sIr

— Oliver (@OOKTech) December 2, 2021

Another humorous pop-up reads: “That browser is so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge.”

Edge does use the same technology as Google Chrome, unlike the previous Internet Explorer browser, Edge adopts the Google-made Chromium platform.

Microsoft has said that it makes browsing faster and more streamlined.

Despite this, it doesn’t seem to have even made a dent in the browser market share that is dominated by Google Chrome.