Lewis Hamilton criticises LGBTQ laws in Saudi Arabia ahead of GP

Lewis Hamilton criticises LGBTQ laws in Saudi Arabia ahead of Sunday’s GP



Seven-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is currently in Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s Grand Prix. Known to be an avid believer in gay rights, and always fighting the corner for the LGBTQ movement, the British driver has already made his feelings abundantly clear about the situation in the kingdom.

Hamilton wore his rainbow-colored Progress Pride helmet in last month’s Qatar Grand Prix, and will do so again in Jeddah this Sunday, December 5. The cars will race around the city’s street circuit in a nighttime event. His helmet will be worn in an effort to bring attention to the intolerance towards gay people in Saudi Arabia, where gay sex is a criminal offence, something Hamilton described as “pretty terrifying”.

Even though he was given a great welcome on his arrival, Hamilton has said he felt obliged to speak out against the kingdom’s human rights record. Speaking with Sky Sports, he said, “Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn’t say that I do. But it’s not my choice to be here. The sport has taken the choice to be here. There’s changes that need to be made”

Adding, “For example, women’s rights of being able to drive legally in 2018, it’s how they are policed. Some of the women are still in prison from driving many, many years ago. So there’s a lot of changes that need to happen and I think our sport needs to do more”.

Stefano Domenicali, the F1 boss, also put his views across, as he told Sky Sports, “As soon as these countries choose to be under the spotlight Formula 1 is bringing, there is no excuse. They have taken the route of a change”.

