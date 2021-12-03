Help from above

DELEGATION VISIT: Alto Almanzora pupils with Maribel Sanchez and Raquel Espin Photo credit: IES Alto Almanzora

SIERRA DE LOS FILABRES is closer to becoming a national park.

The proposal, which began with pupils from the Alto Almanzora high school, now has support from Andalucia’s regional government following their recent meeting with Maribel Sanchez, the Junta’s delegate to Almeria, and Raquel Espin, the province’s Sustainable Development delegate.

The pupils representing “all the children and young people in Sierra de los Filabres” were able to state their case to both politicians, who congratulated them on their hard work.

They also gave advice on how to proceed with the initiative, pointing out that each municipality “could and should” decide which part of the town should be included in the future national park.

“Once agreement has been reached with all the municipalities involved the park can become a reality, because the Junta de Andalucia will hurry through the necessary formalities,” Sanchez and Espin explained.


