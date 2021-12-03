Constitution Day honours

Constitution Day honours
CORPORATE MEDALS: Awards for Benidorm’s first two women councillors Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

MARIA ZARAGOZA LLORET and Barbara Perez Llinares received Benidorm’s Corporate Medal on December 6, Constitution Day.

Both made history by becoming the municipality’s first women councillors in the Transition’s first democratic local elections in 1979, explained Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

There was also institutional recognition for members of Benidorm’s lifesaving saving service. Alejandro Ortiz, Adam Pisarczyk, José Bautista and Daniel Jiméne.

The four men put their own lives at risk in a “complex and complicated rescue” when they went to the aid of a tourist who plummeted to the sea on accidentally falling from the Plaza de Santa Ana lookout point at Benidorm’s Castillo.

