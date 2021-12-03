Competition with a difference

Competition with a difference
UBUNTO ANDALUZ: Laura Martinez and Vera’s councillors for Education, Immigration and Social Affairs councillors Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA is one of four Andalucia municipalities taking part in Andalucia’s Global Citizenship Education department’s Ubuntu Andaluz project.

Financed by Andalucia’s Agency for International Development Cooperation (AACID), the initiative has been launched by the non-profitmaking Solidaridad Internacional Andalucia (SIA) association.

Ubuntu means “mutual backing and an open, inter-related and empathatic community” in Zulu and Zhosa, an African philosophy which Ubunto Andaluz is practising via eco-social initiatives and communities.

Vera town hall, together with those of Armilla (Granada), Moguer (Huelva) and Camas (Sevilla), is supporting this project via workshops in local schools and various activities.

These include the Microrrelatos y Dibujos en Tiempos de Crisis (Short stories and drawings in times of crisis) competition.

“Agostinho Antonio Masal and Laura Martinez are spreading the word amongst the local population,” explained Vera’s Social Affairs councillor, Ana Lourdez Ramirez.


“They are creating opportunities to reflect upon, and discuss, present-day issues and face the complexities that we must cope with as a society.”

More information about the competition is available on the https://www.solidaridadandalucia.org/concurso-ubuntu-andaluz website.


