Christmas decorations and pets

The Christmas tree could be real or artificial. The real trees have sharp needles which can become lodged in your pet’s throat. They also produce oils that can irritate the mouth and stomach.

Artificial trees pose less risk but they can be pulled down by inquisitive pets. The decorations of the trees could be dangerous as well. Some of them are made of glass, and can leave sharp fragments if accidentally smashed or damaged. Fairy lights can be very attractive to curious pets, but can cause dangerous electric shocks and burns if chewed.

Several festive plants are toxic to pets if swallowed or brushed up against. Some wrapping paper unlikely poses a poison risk to pets, but they can contain small levels of chlorine bleach and toxic dyes. Eating a large amount can cause a blockage in the stomach or intestines.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Some recommendations to keep in mind:

Don’t leave your pet alone in the room with the Christmas tree, at least not for long periods. Avoid hanging decorations on the lowest branches of your tree and always keep an eye on your pet if they get too close. Fix the tree well to the ground with transparent tape.

Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen de Levante

C/Los arcos 23 Cuidad Quesada Rojales Tel: 966 716 176 – 609 779 109

www.resonanciaveterinaria.es

Costablanca Norte:

Anicura Marina Baixa Hospital Veterinario

www.veterinariamarinabaixa.com