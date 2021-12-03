Barcelona fire victim has 4 other children in Romania

The Barcelona fire victim, the mother of the family who died on Tuesday, November 27, in a fire in the occupied bank office where they lived in Barcelona, whose name was Violeta, has 4 other children in Romania, in the city of Buzău.

This is the reason why her brother and cousin, who live in the Catalan capital, are asking for help, they want to be able to repatriate her body and that of her six-month-old daughter, who also died in the Barcelona fire. The intention, explains D. C., a 17-year-old cousin, is for the mother and baby to be buried in Romania; and the father, originally from Pakistan, and the three-year-old child, in the Asian country.

The two relatives have hung a poster on the tree in front of the old Evo Banco office in Tetuan Square with photos of the four family members. The adults, Violeta and Saki, and the two little ones: Alsalam (three years old) and Zaara (six months). “Parents and two angels who did not get to live their childhood. We appeal to all people with a heart who want to help them reach their country where four other siblings await them, pained by the death of their mother and their two little brothers. Please help with whatever you can. Every gesture is important in these difficult times. Thank you,” the sign reads. The woman’s brother, Dragomir Mijaica, was on a bench in front of the office on Thursday, December 2, but avoided talking to the press.

According to a source, D. C. explained over the phone that they are asking for help because they are unable to talk to the administration or the consulate. “They have told us in a funeral home that the bodies are in the city of justice, but we call and we don’t know,” he relates. The cousin, who has studied in Barcelona, explains that the four children who live in Romania are “three girls and a boy”, and they are from 10 years old: “There they live with their uncle and aunt, and they want to see her for the last time”. The tree in Tetuán square is surrounded by flowers, stuffed animals and candles left by neighbours in memory of the family. There are also roses made by students from surrounding schools.

The president of the Pakistani Workers Association, Javid Ilyas, explains, however, that the fate of the bodies from the Barcelona fire is still unclear. “The two families cannot agree,” he says.

Inside the office, during the morning, two technicians of the scientific unit of the Mossos d’Esquadra, who have entered with protective masks, boots, two tripods and suitcases with instruments, have worked. The cause of the Barcelona fire has not yet been made public. In the location, where four other people lived (who survived), hours before the fire alert the police received another alert from neighbours about a fight in the building.

