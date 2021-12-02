Mystery as body discovered on waste plant conveyor belt in Spain

Mystery as body discovered on a waste plant conveyor belt in Spain’s Granada.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating after a body was discovered at a waste plant in Granada’s Alhendín. The body was discovered by plant workers on Wednesday afternoon, December 1. Initial inspection of the body showed no signs of a violent death, according to official sources talking to Europa Press.

Officers are trying to identify the lifeless body as no documentation was found on the person. The deceased man is thought to be about 40 years old. Workers at the waste plant made the shocking discovery at around 5pm. The body was reportedly discovered on a conveyor belt that is used to filter plastic containers. Workers raised the alarm after they made the awful find.

The investigation is focused on identifying the man and determining the cause of death. An autopsy will be performed at the Institute of Forensic Medicine. DNA tests are being carried out to help identify the man.

At the moment investigators do not believe that the man died a violent death. However, the autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.

