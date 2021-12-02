Mossos endorses taser use against the man who died in Barcelona

Mossos endorses taser use against the man who died in Spain’s Barcelona.

Pere Ferrer, the director general of the Mossos d’Esquadra has endorsed the use of a taser against the man who died 24 hours after being tasered. The incident occurred in Badalona and according to Ferrer, the officers involved had followed protocol.

On Thursday, December 2, Ferrer interviewed with TV3. He explained how the emergency services have been called in by the deceased man’s mother asking for help. The man had allegedly locked his mother and her partner in the home. He had also threatened them with knives and damaged furniture in the home.

Ferrer revealed that the Mossos d’Esquadra had attended the home previously for other incidents of a similar type. The officers only used the taser as a last resort when the man was still violent after being warned by the officers. After the man had been tasered he was still conscious.

The man was rushed to the hospital after being tasered. Ferrer commented: “The events took place on Friday, and on Monday we had already studied the recording and the facts. The protocol was applied correctly”.

The emergency services were on hand to provide medical care and the police vehicle also had a defibrillator. Ferrer explained that the man had probably died from a cardiac arrest. An autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death though.

