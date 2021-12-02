Germany wants to confine the unvaccinated as the Ministry of Health advocates the idea to help contain Covid.

The German Ministry of Health now advocates imposing home confinement for those who have not been vaccinated against Covid, saying they “represent a risk to the entire health system.”

In addition, Spahn has proposed the cancellation of large events, or at least the reduction of capacity, as well as closures of nightlife venues.

In Spain, the Ministry of Health and the communities will today analyse the state of the pandemic in Cordoba (December 2), now gripped by the appearance of the omicron variant at a time of increased transmission prior to Christmas.

This is the second face-to-face meeting held by Minister Carolina Darias and the 17 councillors so far this year, after the plenary session in June.

10,536 new Covid infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours and an increase in the incidence of 9 points, to 217 cases, which continues to push the pressure on intensive care units, whose national average is 8 per cent.

As for the omicron variant, three cases have been detected in Spain up until now and there are another three under study (two in Catalonia and one in Castilla y Leon).