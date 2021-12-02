Shocking footage has emerged showing a gang of men spitting at Jewish people in an “anti-Semitic” attack as shoppers in London watched.

Shocking footage has emerged showing a gang of men spitting at Jewish people in an “anti-Semitic” attack as they celebrated the second night of Hanukkah in London.

The incident took place on Oxford Street in central London on Monday, November 29, when a gang of men shouted threats and abuse to a bus full of Jewish people while trying to smash the windows.

Passengers in the bus can be heard shouting “We are Jewish” and “Go, go, drive” as one of the attackers takes off his trainer and hit the window of the bus.

In the footage, originally shared by the Jewish Chronicle, the insults can’t be heard, however, some of the attackers even chased after the bus and made obscene gestures as it drove off.

They were allegedly shouting “free Palestine.”

Video has emerged of a group of men spitting at a bus full of Jewish teenagers in Oxford Street where the group were celebrating the first night of Chanukah. pic.twitter.com/orOrA9kJEu — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) December 1, 2021

The Met Police have confirmed the footage and it is now being investigated and treated as a hate crime.

The attackers have not been identified.

Yesterday, December 1, the Jewish community condemned the “vile” attack.

A spokesperson for the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that monitors anti-Semitic incidents and provides security support to Brit Jews, said: “London is a city where Jewish people must be able to celebrate our festivals and enjoy an open, confident Jewish way of life.”

“This disgusting incident goes against everything this city stands for and should be condemned by all.”

Sadiq Khan also said: “We take a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism in London.”

“Police are rightly investigating this vile incident on Oxford Street as a hate crime.”

Councillor Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council, also Tweeted: “Deeply disturbing scenes of what appears to be an anti-Semitic attack against Jewish teenagers in Oxford Street.”

“We utterly condemn these scenes and I will be raising this with @metpolice UK. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish community.”