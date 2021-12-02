Breaking: Mail on Sunday loses Meghan Markle appeal.

THE Mail on Sunday loses its appeal in the latest stage of the Meghan Markle privacy battle over a letter to her estranged father.

In a statement issued after the ruling, the wife of Prince Harry said: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which also publishes MailOnline, over articles that reproduced parts of the “personal and private” letter sent to her 77-year-old dad in August 2018.

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex won her copyright claim against the Mail On Sunday over the publication of a handwritten letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

ANL had previously argued the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf was a co-author of the letter, meaning its copyright belonged to the Crown. Whereas Meghan’s lawyers had said the letter was “deeply personal” and “self-evidently was intended to be kept private”.

When the ruling went against ANL back in May, they brought about an appeal and at a three-day hearing last month, they argued the case should go to trial on Meghan’s claims including breach of privacy and copyright.