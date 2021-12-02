BBC’s Amol Rajan apologises for ‘rude and immature’ attacks on royals. Rajan had previously called Prince Philip a ‘racist buffoon’.

Amol Rajan has taken to social media to apologise for his previous attacks on the Royals. The journalist is presenting the BBC’s The Princes And The Press. Back in 2012, he made a series of shocking remarks when he worked for The Independent.

Rajan has seen the error of his ways and has apologised. He tweeted: “In reference to very reasonable questions about some foolish commentary from a former life, I want to say I deeply regret it. I wrote things that were rude and immature and I look back on them now with real embarrassment, and ask myself what I was thinking, frankly…”

A second tweet said: “I would like to say sorry for any offence they caused then or now. I’m completely committed to impartiality and hope our recent programmes can be judged on their merits.”

In 2012 when William and Kate announced that they were expecting, Rajan called on the Royal couple to “renounce the luxuries of royal patronage and aristocracy”. He went so far as to say that everyone would “be a winner” if they did so.

Rajan previously commented on the public role of William and Kate. He labelled the role a “total fraud” before adding “Neither of you have a special claim on the glorious city of Cambridge so quit pretending you do”.

