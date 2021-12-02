All lit up in Denia

DENIA town hall is again organising the Commerce department’s Nit de la Llum (Night of Light) initiative.

While 7,000 candles light up the centre of Denia on the night of December 11 from 5.30pm onwards, the specially-decorated streets will be filled with music, Christmas choirs and dance groups.

Jugglers will be performing in front of Titto, in Calle del Cop, and Father Christmas will be waiting for the children at Toy Planet in Calle La Mar.

Sixty-four shops are taking part in Nit de la Llum this year, with discounts and gifts for shoppers.

All participating shops remain open until 9.30pm, while the Municipal Market will not be closing until 11.30pm, as the Commerce department encourages residents and visitors to shop locally.