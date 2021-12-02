Alert in Spain as a brand of chocolate is withdrawn

Aesan, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition, has corrected an alert that was issued a few days ago. The alert originally warned of the presence of undeclared allergens in a product sold in our country, including batches that were not part of the initial notice. It is the third alert so far this week, after the one that affected some sweet waffles, and some Jumbo brand cookies.

Sent by the German health authorities through the European Food Alert Network (Rasff), this latest notification warns of the presence of undeclared peanuts on the labelling of some popular Vantastic Foods brand chocolate bars.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The updated information on the alert is as follows: the product name is still Vantastic Shakaberry, but the batch numbers and expiration date are now the following: I39123471 (16.09.2022), I38423471 (16.09.2022), and I40123491 (01.10 .2022). These chocolates are sold in units of 100 grams at room temperature, so they are not refrigerated.

“The German Health Authorities have communicated a correction in relation to one of the batches of the product affected by this alert, specifically they have indicated that batch J40123491 with a preferred consumption date of 10/01/2022 of the implied chocolate bars is not affected due to the alert, but it is batch I40123491, with a preferential consumption date 01.10.2022 that is affected”, explained the statement.

According to the information available to the Aesan, which depends directly on the Ministry of Consumption, the product would have been distributed in the autonomous communities of Catalonia, Galicia, and Madrid.

In order to prevent those with peanut allergies from being affected, Aesan issued the alert. It has been forwarded to the relevant authorities in these regions. The withdrawal of the affected products from the channels of commercialisation has been recommended.

As usual, the agency has asked this for action, “as a precautionary measure”, for those people who are allergic to peanuts, and have the product in their possession, to prevent them from any consequences after possibly consuming it. “The consumption of this product does not entail any risk for the rest of the population,” the statement concluded, as reported by elespanol.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.