Transparent face masks introduced to NHS Scotland. The transparent masks will help people communicate and lip read.

Not only have the transparent masks been approved for use in Scotland, but they have been made in Scotland too. The government has approved the use in health and social care settings. The masks feature a transparent panel to help people communicate. Health boards started receiving the masks and in November and they will come to use from early December.

According to the government: “The product has been designed and made by Scottish PPE supplier, Alpha Solway, based in Dumfries and Galloway, and is the result of close collaboration with NHS National Services Scotland.”

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Humza Yousaf commented on the innovative transparent masks. He said: “Although face masks are essential to reduce the spread of coronavirus, it can cause difficulties for people who rely on lip reading, or have other communication needs.

“Patients and staff have rightly been calling for an alternative to the usual surgical face masks in clinical settings, so I am pleased NHS Scotland is rolling out these new, innovative transparent masks.

“These masks mean staff and patients can communicate clearly while staying safe.

“It is also great news that the masks are being made right here in Scotland. Businesses across Scotland worked hard to set up a new Scottish PPE supply chain at the start of the pandemic.

“This was an important part of our response to the coronavirus and this new and innovative product illustrates the long term benefits a domestic PPE supply chain can bring.”

The Chief Executive for National Service Scotland Mary Morgan explained: “Patient care is of the utmost priority and clear communications is critical to delivering the best possible experience for patients. Our procurement team have been working hard to distribute transparent masks to health boards across Scotland in time for December. This is a key step in improving communications with patients and staff as we continue through the pandemic.”

