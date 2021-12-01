Promising young Valencian footballer dies aged 19.

VALENCIAN football is mourning the loss of the promising young footballer, Iván Górriz, who has died aged 19 in a traffic accident. The footballer has lost his life in an accident that took place at dawn on Monday, November 29.

The young man was a member of CF Mare Nostrum and according to experts in the local community, had a very promising career in the game.

The official Twitter account for the Valencian Community Football Federation shared the news which was picked up by Valencia FC who shared their “condolences to the family and friends of Iván Górriz”.

Nuestro más sentido pésame para los familiares y amigos de Iván Górriz, y mucha fuerza para el @CfMareNostrumof. DEP 🖤 https://t.co/nnJTI7RnLP — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) November 30, 2021



Górriz went through the ranks at Alboraya UD, Don Bosco and Tavernes Blanques before undertaking his first senior season at CF Mare Nostrum Puerto Sagunto, where he was currently active.

According to La Noticia Digital, Iván Górriz was a great athlete and had dedicated his young life to football. His colleagues are understandably devastated after learning of the event because he was a very loved and respected person.

According to local media, the family and all their loved ones are devastated, as the boy was only 19-years-old and his death has been a huge blow to Valencian regional football.

Rest in peace.

